Rattler vs. Kansas State’s defensive line. Rattler looked dynamic against Missouri State, but he wasn’t pressured. Kansas State has a solid defensive front, led by defensive end Wyatt Hubert, a preseason All-Big 12 selection. Hubert led the Wildcats last season with 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks.
Kansas State: RB Deuce Vaughn. He led the Wildcats with 47 yards rushing and caught a pass for 24 yards against Arkansas State. He became the first true freshman in school history to score a touchdown in a season opener. The 5-foot-5, 168-pounder plays behind Harry Trotter, but it appears Kansas State is committed to working him into the offense.
Oklahoma: WR Charleston Rambo. He caught two touchdown passes from Rattler in the opener and nearly pulled in a third. Kansas State surrendered 330 yards passing against Arkansas State.
Kansas State ended Oklahoma’s 22-game road winning streak last season. ... Oklahoma leads the nation in total defense and scoring defense. ... Rattler leads the nation in passing efficiency. ... Oklahoma freshman running back Seth McGowan had 98 yards and two touchdowns from scrimmage in his debut. ... Kansas State nickelback Will Jones blocked a punt and intercepted a pass against Arkansas State in his first career start.
