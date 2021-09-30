Oregon has won the last two meetings. ... Stanford has beaten a ranked Oregon team four times since 2009, the most losses to any opponent in that span for the Ducks when they were ranked. Two of those wins came when Oregon was ranked in the top three. ... The Ducks lead the nation with 13 takeaways, including five INTs last week vs. Arizona. ... The Cardinal haven’t won a home game since Oct. 26, 2019, against Arizona. They lost their final two home games in 2019, their only one last season and then last week against UCLA. ... Stanford QB Tanner McKee threw a 56-yard TD pass to Elijah Higgins and a 52-yarder to Bryce Farrell last week. It was the first time since 2015 that the Cardinal had two TD receptions of at least 50 yards in the same game.