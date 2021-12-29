Ty Gordon led Nicholls State (8-6) with 29 points, hitting 9 of 15 3-pointers. Ryghe Lyons scored 20 points and Lattrell Jones had 18 for the Colonels.
NO. 10 MICHIGAN STATE 81, HIGH POINT 68
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Gabe Brown scored a career-high 24 points as short-handed Michigan State pulled away in the second half to beat High Point in a matchup of longtime coaching friends Tom Izzo and Tubby Smith.
The Spartans (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) were without four players, including starters Marcus Bingham Jr. and Max Christie, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.
Joey Hauser had a season-high 17 points and 11 rebounds for Michigan State. Jaden House had 11 of his 18 points in the first half for High Point (6-7).
