No. 3 Purdue visits Hart and Maryland

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Purdue Boilermakers (23-3, 12-3 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland -1.5; over/under is 133 BOTTOM LINE: Maryland hosts the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers after Hakim Hart scored 23 points in Maryland’s 74-68 win against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Terrapins have gone 13-1 in home games. Maryland ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Reese averaging 2.3.

The Boilermakers are 12-3 in conference play. Purdue is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 73.9 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is shooting 43.1% and averaging 16.2 points for the Terrapins. Hart is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Fletcher Loyer averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Zach Edey is averaging 21.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article