No. 3 Purdue visits Michigan State following Hoggard's 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Purdue Boilermakers (16-1, 5-1 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -3.5; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State plays the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers after A.J Hoggard scored 20 points in Michigan State’s 75-66 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Spartans have gone 7-1 at home. Michigan State is fourth in the Big Ten shooting 37.0% from deep, led by Jaden shooting 40.9% from 3-point range.

The Boilermakers are 5-1 in Big Ten play. Purdue is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Zach Edey averaging 15.6.

The Spartans and Boilermakers meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Hauser is averaging 13.6 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans. Tyson Walker is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Advertisement

Edey is averaging 21.3 points, 13.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 74.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article