Oklahoma beat TCU last week 52-31 when QB Caleb Williams threw for four touchdowns and ran one in. ... They have won 15 straight games, which is the longest active streak in the nation. ... The Sooners are trying to beat Kansas for the 17th straight time with none of those wins being by less than 14 points. ... Williams has thrown for 661 yards, and has eight touchdowns since Spencer Rattler was benched for the true freshman. ... Kansas is looking for their first win against a ranked opponent in 10 years when they beat then No. 15 Georgia Tech. ... It would also be their first win against a ranked conference opponent in 16 years when they beat Iowa State who was ranked No. 25. ... The Jayhawks are one of the least penalized teams in the country with just 27 calls against them this year. That is the least amount of penalties by any Big 12 team this season.