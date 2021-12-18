In December 2020, Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer celebrated passing Tennessee icon Pat Summitt as the winningest coach in women’s college basketball. On Saturday, VanDerveer’s team was playing across the street from the statue honoring the legend. ... The Lady Vols came into the game No. 1 in the country in rebounds (averaging 50 a game) and have held all nine previous opponents at or below 36% shooting from the field.