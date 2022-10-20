No. 3 Tennessee hosting UT Martin of FCS for homecoming

UT Martin (4-2) at No. 3 Tennessee (6-0), Saturday, noon ET (SEC Network)
KEY MATCHUP
Four ranked FBS teams have had trouble figuring out a way to slow down the offense that coach Josh Heupel has put together at Tennessee. It will definitely be a challenge for the Skyhawks to devise a way to defend. The Vols are No. 1 in the nation in total offense (551 yards) and red-zone efficiency (31 of 31). The Skyhawks are giving up 26.7 points and 398 yards a game.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
UT Martin: The passing combination of Dresser Winn to Colton Dowell has been prolific. Both in their sixth year of eligibility, Winn has connected with Dowell on 41 passes for 581 yards and three touchdowns.
Tennessee: RBs Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright. The Vols rushed for 182 yards against Alabama. When the Tennessee run game is working, everything else seems to click. Small and Wright are the central figures in opening up the passing game with a ground attack.
FACTS & FIGURES
Tennessee has its highest ranking since being No. 3 to open the 2005 season. ... The Volunteers shut out UT Martin 50-0 in the only previous game between these schools to open the 2010 season. ... Tennessee is 74-20-3 in homecoming games and has won nine straight against non-Southeastern Conference opponents. ... Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker (187.72) is second only to Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud (207.57) in passing efficiency … Hooker had his streak of passes without an interception end at 260 against Alabama. ... Vols WR Jalin Hyatt leads the country with 10 receiving TDs. ... This is UT Martin’s second FBS opponent this season. The Skyhawks lost to Boise State 30-7 in September. ... RB Zak Wallace leads the Skyhawks with 552 rushing yards and 10 TDs.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25