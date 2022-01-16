Oregon State: Coming off an Elite Eight appearance last season, the Beavers are struggling to find themselves. They returned three starters from last season and incorporated seven new scholarship players. They opened the season with a win and then dropped 10 in a row. After two straight wins, the program was disrupted by COVID-19 issues to start 2022. “We just need that one spark,” Tinkle said. “We will continue to fight and grind.”