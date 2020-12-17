UConn was playing its third game in six days after having its first four games postponed or canceled because of a positive coronavirus test in the program.

Emma Ronsiek scored 11 points for Creighton (2-4, 1-1), which lost starting guard Rachel Saunders to a knee injury in the first quarter.

UConn dominated from the start, opening the game on an 8-0 run that included three layups.

Bueckers gave the Huskies their first double-digit lead at 18-7 by following up her own miss.

That was part of a 23-0 run over just under nine minutes that saw the Huskies take control of the game and stretch their lead to 33-7. UConn led 36-12 at the half.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays came into the game averaging about 10 3-point baskets on almost 30 shots a game from behind the arc. Creighton was just 7 of 29 from behind the arc Thursday, missing all 11 of their 3-point attempts in the decisive first half.

UConn: The Huskies dominated underneath, outscoring Creighton 42-20 in the paint and outrebounding the Bluejays 43-25. Outside shooting continues to be a concern for the Huskies, who shot just 5 of 14 from behind the arc. UConn came into the game just 9 of 35 from 3-point range (just under 26%).

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies are scheduled to host Xavier on Saturday, which would be their fourth game since Dec. 12.

Creighton: The Bluejays continue their East Coast swing with a trip to Pennsylvania on Saturday for a game against Villanova.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25