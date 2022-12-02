No. 3 UConn women rout Providence 98-53

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

STORRS, Conn. — Lou Lopez Senechal and Aubrey Griffin scored 18 points apiece and No. 3 UConn beat Providence 98-53 Friday night in the Big East Conference opener for both teams. Azzi Fudd scored 17 points and Aaliyah Edwards had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Nika Muhl added 12 assists — her fourth straight game with at least 10 assists — for unbeaten UConn (6-0).

Grace Efosa scored 11 points and Logan Cook finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for Providence (6-3).

NO. 13 CREIGHTON 67, NO. 25 VILLANOVA 46

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Molly Mogensen scored 22 points and Morgan Maly added 16 on 7-for-10 shooting as Creighton beat Villanova.

Creighton (7-0, 2-0 Big East) trailed 19-9 in the first quarter before rallying. Emma Ronsiek scored 14 points for the Bluejays.

Maddie Siegrist scored 25 points for Villanova (6-2, 0-1) and Christina Dalce had nine points and nine rebounds. The Wildcats missed 21 of 23 3-point attempts.

SOUTH FLORIDA 70, NO. 22 TEXAS 65

AUSTIN, Texas — Sammie Puisis scored 25 points and Elena Tsineke scored 22 as South Florida beat Texas.

A jump shot by Tsineke with 2:37 left gave the Bulls (8-2) the lead for good at 64-63.

Deyona Gaston scored 14 points for Texas (3-4). Rori Harmon and Aaliyah Moore had 13 each.

NO. 24 MARQUETTE 78, GEORGETOWN 57

WASHINGTON — Jordan King scored 23 points, Chloe Marotta had 12 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists and Marquette beat Georgetown in a Big East Conference opener.

Liza Karlen added 15 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Marquette (7-1).

Marotta scored 10 points in the first 10 minutes as Marquette led 22-13. King scored eight points in the opening five minutes of the fourth quarter, with her 3-pointer giving the Golden Eagles a 65-53 lead.

Marquette closed the game on a 16-4 run as Georgetown was just 3-of-10 shooting in the fourth.

Kristina Moore scored 19 points and Kennedy Fauntleroy added 11 points for Georgetown (4-3). The Hoyas were held to 22-of-60 shooting (37%) with 17 turnovers.

