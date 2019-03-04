No. 3 North Carolina (24-5, 14-2) vs. Boston College (14-14, 5-11)

Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UNC looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over BC. North Carolina has won by an average of 15 points in its last eight wins over the Eagles. Boston College’s last win in the series came on Feb. 20, 2010, a 71-67 win.

SUPER SENIORS: North Carolina’s Luke Maye, Cameron Johnson and Kenny Williams have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 49 percent of all Tar Heels points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Coby White has made or assisted on 44 percent of all North Carolina field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: North Carolina has won its last eight road games, scoring 85 points and allowing 68.6 points during those contests. Boston College has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 65.3 points while giving up 57.7.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tar Heels have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Eagles. Boston College has an assist on 40 of 79 field goals (50.6 percent) across its previous three contests while North Carolina has assists on 49 of 77 field goals (63.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina is ranked third among Division I teams with an average of 87.1 points per game.

