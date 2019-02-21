No. 3 Virginia (23-2, 11-2) vs. No. 18 Louisville (18-9, 9-5)

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Virginia looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over No. 18 Louisville. Virginia has won by an average of 13 points in its last seven wins over the Cardinals. Louisville’s last win in the series came on March 7, 2015, a 59-57 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The powerful Jordan Nwora has averaged 17.3 points and 7.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Cardinals. Dwayne Sutton has complemented Nwora and is accounting for 10.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The Cavaliers are led by De’Andre Hunter, who is averaging 14.8 points and 5.4 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ty Jerome has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Virginia field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Cardinals are 10-0 when they hold opposing teams to 65 points or fewer and 8-9 when opponents exceed 65 points. The Cavaliers are 21-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.8 percent or worse, and 2-2 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STREAK STATS: Virginia has won its last four road games, scoring 70.3 points, while allowing 59.8 per game.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Virginia has held opposing teams to 54.6 points per game this season, the lowest figure among all Division I teams.

