No. 3 Virginia takes home win streak into matchup with James Madison

James Madison Dukes (7-2) at Virginia Cavaliers (7-0, 1-0 ACC)
The Dukes are 2-1 on the road. James Madison is fourth in the Sun Belt with 14.9 assists per game led by Terrence Edwards averaging 2.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Armaan Franklin is scoring 11.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Cavaliers. Jayden Gardner is averaging 11.3 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 50.8% for Virginia.
Vado Morse averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Edwards is averaging 12.3 points and 1.6 steals for James Madison.
