No. 3 Virginia takes on James Madison, looks for 8th straight victory

James Madison Dukes (7-2) at Virginia Cavaliers (7-0, 1-0 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Virginia is looking to keep its seven-game win streak going when the Cavaliers take on James Madison. The Cavaliers are 4-0 on their home court. Virginia scores 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 15.6 points per game.

The Dukes are 2-1 on the road. James Madison leads the Sun Belt scoring 93.3 points per game while shooting 52.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armaan Franklin averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Jayden Gardner is shooting 50.8% and averaging 11.3 points for Virginia.

Takal Molson is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Dukes. Terrence Edwards is averaging 12.3 points and 4.1 rebounds for James Madison.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

