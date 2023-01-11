No. 4 Alabama hosts Black and No. 15 Arkansas

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2, 3-0 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (12-3, 1-2 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -1.5; over/under is 153.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Arkansas hosts the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide after Anthony Black scored 23 points in Arkansas’ 72-59 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Razorbacks have gone 8-0 in home games. Arkansas has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Crimson Tide are 3-0 in conference play. Alabama ranks fourth in the SEC with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Charles Bediako averaging 2.9.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevon Brazile is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 11.8 points and six rebounds.

Advertisement

Brandon Miller is shooting 43.3% and averaging 19.1 points for the Crimson Tide.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 39.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article