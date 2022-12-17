No. 4 Alabama plays No. 15 Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-3) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1)
The Bulldogs have an 8-3 record in non-conference games. Gonzaga ranks third in the WCC with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Julian Strawther averaging 7.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Miller is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Mark Sears is averaging 14.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 45.0% for Alabama.
Drew Timme is shooting 62.1% and averaging 20.5 points for the Bulldogs. Strawther is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.