No. 4 Alabama plays No. 15 Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-3) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -1.5; over/under is 160.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide square off against the No. 15 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama. The Crimson Tide are 9-1 in non-conference play. Alabama is fourth in the SEC shooting 34.9% from downtown, led by Jaden Bradley shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs have an 8-3 record in non-conference games. Gonzaga ranks third in the WCC with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Julian Strawther averaging 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Miller is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Mark Sears is averaging 14.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 45.0% for Alabama.

Drew Timme is shooting 62.1% and averaging 20.5 points for the Bulldogs. Strawther is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

