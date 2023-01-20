No. 4 Alabama visits Missouri following Miller's 30-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alabama Crimson Tide (16-2, 6-0 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (14-4, 3-3 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Alabama visits the Missouri Tigers after Brandon Miller scored 30 points in Alabama’s 78-66 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Tigers are 11-1 on their home court. Missouri is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The Crimson Tide are 6-0 in SEC play. Alabama ranks second in the SEC shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

The Tigers and Crimson Tide meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Honor is averaging 8.9 points, 3.2 assists and two steals for the Tigers. Kobe Brown is averaging 15.7 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 56.0% over the last 10 games for Missouri.

Miller is scoring 20.1 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Crimson Tide. Mark Sears is averaging 14.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 42.8% over the past 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 24.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 84.4 points, 39.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

