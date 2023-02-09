No. 4 Arizona takes on Cal for conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arizona Wildcats (21-3, 10-3 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (3-20, 2-10 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal -18.5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Arizona takes on Cal in Pac-12 action Thursday. The Golden Bears have gone 3-10 in home games. Cal is 2-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats are 10-3 in Pac-12 play. Arizona leads the Pac-12 with 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Azuolas Tubelis averaging 13.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lars Thiemann is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Sam Alajiki is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal.

Tubelis is averaging 20.8 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Courtney Ramey is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 2-8, averaging 58.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

