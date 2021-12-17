Arizona had a 52-18 advantage in the paint and 16 steals. The Wildcats scored 28 points off Northern Arizona’s 22 turnovers.
Emily Rodabaugh led the Lumberjacks (5-5) with 13 points.
The Wildcats are scheduled to take on No. 11 Texas on Sunday in Las Vegas.
NO. 16 SOUTH FLORIDA 62, HIGH POINT 46
TAMPA, Fla. — Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu scored 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting as South Florida beat High Point, giving coach Jose Fernandez his 400th career win.
Bethy Mununga scored 16 points, Elena Tsineke had 14 points and five assists, and Elisa Pinzan had 10 assists for South Florida (8-3).
Jensen Edwards led High Point (3-6) with 17 points.
