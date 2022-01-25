Baylor: Freshman guard Jeremy Sochan played for the first time in five games since turning his left ankle in the first half at TCU on Jan. 8. He made a 3-pointer from the left corner with 6:18 left in the first half, then had a steal and an assist on Brown’s breakaway layup that made it 26-11. ... Senior transfer point guard James Akinjo is still bothered from falling hard on his tailbone at end of the game against Texas Tech two weeks ago. He sat out his second game since then, and was 2-of-14 shooting in two games during that stretch.