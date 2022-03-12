Caitlin Bickle added a career-high 21 points for the Bears. Smith also had 11 rebounds.
Madi Williams led Oklahoma (24-8) with 28 points.
NO. 7 TEXAS 82, NO. 19 IOWA STATE 73, OT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rori Harmon scored 12 of her 30 points in overtime and Texas outlasted Iowa State in the Big 12 women’s semifinals.
Texas’ Lauren Ebo had an attempt in the lane with less than two seconds left that rolled off the rim and sent it to overtime. Texas (25-6) used its size and strength inside to control the overtime, outscoring Iowa State 19-10 in the extra period.
Ebo added 14 points and Joanne Allen-Taylor and DeYona Gaston had 13 each.
Ashley Joens led Iowa State (26-6) with 33 points. Lexi Donarski added 11.