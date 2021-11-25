Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell is not jazzed about playing at East Carolina, someplace that’s been difficult for his Bearcats in recent years. Cincinnati was pounded 48-20 there in 2017, then needed a late field goal to escape with a 46-43 victory in 2019. “That’s kind of what you have to prepare yourself for, and not just going on the road, but also watching as this team in the last five weeks and how they’ve played,” Fickell said.