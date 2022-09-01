No. 4 Clemson opens in Atlanta against ACC rival Ga Tech

No. 4 Clemson (0-0) at Georgia Tech (0-0), Monday, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
KEY MATCHUP
Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims vs. Clemson’s defense. The Yellow Jackets need a big season out of their third-year quarterback to have any chance of defying the skeptics. Sims has a strong arm and good running ability, but he hasn’t been able to put it all together consistently. He’ll have his hands full against a Clemson defense that allowed just 14.8 points a game in 2021 to lead the ACC.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Clemson: QB DJ Uiagalelei. Highly touted after two stunning performances during his freshman year, Uiagalelei struggled in his first full season as the Tigers’ starting quarterback. He battled injuries, was a bit too bulky and struggled to deal with critics who blamed him for Clemson’s three-loss season. Uiagalelei insists he’ll be a far different player than the one who completed less than 56% of his passes, with 10 interceptions and nine TDs.
Georgia Tech: WR E.J. Jenkins. The Yellow Jackets want to take advantage of Jenkins’ imposing size. The transfer from South Carolina is 6-foot-7, towering over most defensive backs, and his 243-pound frame generally gives him a major weight advantage as well.
FACTS & FIGURES
Clemson has won seven straight meetings against Georgia Tech, including a 14-8 victory a year ago. The last time the teams played in Atlanta, the Tigers romped to a 73-7 victory in 2020 at Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium. ... Collins has a record of 9-25 at Georgia Tech. Only Bill Curry (8-24-1) had a worst winning percentage after three seasons in the school’s modern era. ... Clemson has 11 straight 10-win seasons, joining Alabama and Florida State as the only programs to accomplish that feat. ... The Tigers are one of three schools coming off 10-win seasons that Georgia Tech faces in a brutal stretch over its first five games. The others are Ole Miss and Pittsburgh.
