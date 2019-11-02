Etienne became Clemson’s first rusher with three 200-yard games in his career. He also surpassed James Davis for Clemson’s career record for rushing TDs with 48.

Lawrence had three TD passes and a 2-yard scoring run, set up by linebacker Isaiah Simmons’ first interception of the year. Lawrence completed 12 of 16 passes for 218 yards before coming out of the game early in the third quarter.

The Tigers held Wofford to 75 yards in the opening half. The Terriers broke up the shutout with a 65-yard scoring drive that ended on Ryan Lovelace’s 20-yard run. Wofford became the only team this year to score two TDs in one quarter against Clemson’s defense, which came into the game ranked sixth nationally in points allowed at just 11 per game.

The highlights, though, were scarce for Wofford, which has lost its last 16 games to Power Five opponents.

Clemson has opened with nine straight wins for the fourth time in five seasons. It finished with a season-best 702 yards, the fourth time gaining 600 yards or more this year — a first in school history.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wofford: The Terriers never had a chance against the highest-ranked FBS opponent they’ve ever played. Still, Wofford had won five straight on the season and is competing for a third consecutive Southern Conference title and fourth straight NCAA playoff appearance. The $360,000 the school received from Clemson will also help its athletic department bottom line.

Clemson: The Tigers have not been pressed the past month, winning their last four games by a combined score of 208-45. Lawrence and Etienne have powered the offense in that stretch after Clemson’s early-season scare — a 21-20 victory at North Carolina on Sept. 28. And while the Tigers’ scheduled has taken some hits from critics, there’s little doubt the defending national champions will be among the top four team when the first College Football Playoff rankings are released Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Wofford returns to FCS competition at Mercer on Saturday.

Clemson plays at North Carolina State on Saturday night.

