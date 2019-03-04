Wake Forest (11-17, 4-12) vs. No. 4 Duke (25-4, 13-3)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Duke looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Wake Forest. In its last nine wins against the Demon Deacons, Duke has won by an average of 15 points. Wake Forest’s last win in the series came on March 5, 2014, an 82-72 victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Duke has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish and Tre Jones have combined to account for 75 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Blue Devils points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Barrett has directly created 56 percent of all Duke field goals over the last three games. Barrett has 30 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Wake Forest is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 11-8 when scoring at least 65.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Blue Devils are 21-0 when holding opponents to 42.9 percent or worse from the field, and 4-4 when opponents shoot better than that. The Demon Deacons are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 63 points or fewer and 6-17 whenever opponents exceed 63 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Duke offense has scored 85.1 points per game this season, ranking the Blue Devils seventh among Division 1 teams. The Wake Forest defense has allowed 76 points per game to opponents (ranked 257th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.