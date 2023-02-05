No. 4 Indiana women turn back Purdue, record crowd

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Sydney Parrish and Mackenzie Holmes each scored 15 points and No. 4 Indiana won its 10th straight game, pulling away from Purdue 69-46 Sunday in front of a record Boilermakers crowd. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The announced attendance of 14,876 was the largest for a Purdue women’s home game. It marked the first sellout for a women’s matchup at Mackey Arena since 2000 and third in program history.

Sara Scalia had 14 points and Chloe Moore-McNeil had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Hoosiers (22-1, 12-1 Big Ten).

Ahead 31-26 at halftime, Indiana outscored Purdue 19-2 in the third quarter. The Boilermakers missed their final 12 shots in the period and finally broke their scoreless streak on a layup by Jayla Smith in the first minute off the fourth quarter.

Lasha Petree scored 13 points and Abbey Ellis had 10 to lead the Boilermakers (15-7, 6-6).

Purdue used a 9-0 run for a 17-14 lead in the second quarter. The Hoosiers rebounded to take the lead at the break.

Indiana: The Hoosiers have now won eight straight in the series and 11 of the last 12 dating to the 2017-18 season. The two teams will meet again in Bloomington on Feb. 19

Purdue: After road victories over then-No. 22 Illinois and then-No. 2 Ohio State, the Boilermakers struggled to score against Indiana. Purdue has the opportunity to get back on track for an NCAA berth with its next two games against Rutgers and Northwestern, two teams below .500.

The Hoosiers are likely to maintain a Top 5 ranking after road victories over Minnesota and Purdue.

Indiana: Hosts Iowa on Thursday.

Purdue: At Rutgers on Thursday.

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

