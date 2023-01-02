No. 4 Kansas visits Texas Tech after Wilson's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-3, 0-1 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Kansas plays the Texas Tech Red Raiders after Jalen Wilson scored 20 points in Kansas’ 69-67 victory against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Red Raiders are 8-0 in home games. Texas Tech is seventh in the Big 12 with 15.8 assists per game led by De’Vion Harmon averaging 4.0.

The Jayhawks are 1-0 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas has a 10-1 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Batcho is averaging 12.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Red Raiders. Kevin Obanor is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Wilson is averaging 21 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

