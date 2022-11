BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Kentucky plays the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 22 points in Kentucky’s 86-77 overtime loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

Kentucky finished 18-0 at home last season while going 26-8 overall. The Wildcats averaged 15.1 points off of turnovers, 14.4 second chance points and 18.7 bench points last season.