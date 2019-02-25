Arkansas (14-13, 5-9) vs. No. 4 Kentucky (23-4, 12-2)

Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Kentucky looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Arkansas. In its last six wins against the Razorbacks, Kentucky has won by an average of 17 points. Arkansas’ last win in the series came on Feb. 27, 2014, a 71-67 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Kentucky’s PJ Washington has averaged 15.2 points and 7.9 rebounds while Keldon Johnson has put up 13.6 points and 5.7 rebounds. For the Razorbacks, Daniel Gafford has averaged 16.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and two blocks while Mason Jones has put up 13.9 points and four rebounds.

POTENT PJ: Washington has connected on 46.2 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 68 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 14-6 when scoring at least 67.

PERFECT WHEN: The Wildcats are 19-0 when they hold opposing teams to 72 points or fewer and 4-4 when opponents exceed 72 points. The Razorbacks are 5-0 when the team blocks at least seven shots and 9-13 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Kentucky is ranked sixth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 38 percent. The Wildcats have averaged 12.1 offensive boards per game.

