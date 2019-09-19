No. 4 LSU (3-0, 0-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt (0-2, 0-1), Saturday at 12 p.m. EDT (SEC Network).

Line: LSU by 24.

Series record: LSU leads 22-7-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

LSU is looking to stay undefeated and pick up the Tigers’ eighth straight win in a sporadic series with a fellow SEC charter member. Vanderbilt is looking for its first victory of the season, and an upset would be coach Derek Mason’s biggest win yet.

KEY MATCHUP



Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason signals from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (Michael Conroy/Associated Press)

LSU’s passing offense vs. Vanderbilt’s defense. The Tigers lead the SEC averaging 436.3 yards passing per game, spreading the ball around. Vanderbilt had 13 interceptions last season under Mason, a long-time defensive coordinator. The Commodores have just one interception and are still looking for their first sack.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

LSU: QB Joe Burrow. He’s throwing himself into Heisman Trophy conversations already completing a nation’s best 83.3 percent of his passes. He’s second nationally with 1,122 yards passing with 11 TDs through just three games.

Vanderbilt: RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn. The SEC’s top returning rusher has 139 yards on 32 carries with one TD this season, drawing plenty of defensive attention.

FACTS & FIGURES

Vanderbilt has played LSU the least of any charter SEC member. These teams last met in 2010. LSU has won seven straight and is 11-5 in Nashville. Vanderbilt’s last win came in 1990. ... LSU is opening its SEC schedule on road for third straight year and sixth in eight seasons. ... LSU looking to start 4-0 for second straight year. ... LSU has scored at least 45 points in each game for first time since 1930 and its 165 total points is the most in school history over first three games of season. ... LSU is 9-2 in the last 11 against SEC East teams. ... LSU WR Terrace Marshall Jr. has six TD catches, tied for most in nation. ... This is the second Top 5 opponent for Vanderbilt this season. Vanderbilt lost 30-6 to ranked Georgia in opener. ... Mason is just the second Vanderbilt coach with multiple bowl berths. ... Vanderbilt had 420 yards passing at Purdue, most in one game since Nov. 11, 2006. ... Vanderbilt will be honoring the national championship baseball team at halftime.

