STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Kaila Charles scored 16 of her 23 points in the second half and No. 4 Maryland beat Penn State 77-61 on Friday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Stephanie Jones added 17 points, Taylor Mikesell had 13 and Shakira Austin grabbed 11 rebounds for the Terrapins (12-0). Down 57-56 after three quarters, Maryland held Penn State to four fourth-quarter points.

Teniya Page led Penn State (7-5) with 24 points, and Kamaria McDaniel had 16. The Lady Lions lost for the fourth time in seven games.

Maryland opened a 15-8 lead before Penn State’s offense came alive late in the first quarter.

Jaida Travascio-Green made a 3-pointer to spark a 13-3 run over the final 3:39 of the first.

Page scored nine of Penn State’s final 13 points in the first half to help the Lady Lions take a 41-39 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: Picked to win the Big Ten by coaches and the media, the Terps have proven they can win with secondary scoring if their young stars take a while to get going — as they did Friday. Maryland players said they felt as if they played sloppily in a Dec. 20 outing against Delaware and will definitely have plenty to clean up after this one, notably 18 turnovers.

Penn State: The Lady Lions entered the game having won just five of their last 24 games against Top 25 teams since the 2014-15 season. Coach Coquese Washington has something to build on after her team matched pace with a squad that had been blowing opponents out by an average of 26.3 points per game.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Hosts Rutgers on Monday.

Penn State: Visits Indiana on Monday.

