Maryland scored 121 points against Drexel on Dec. 1, 1992.

Wagner freshman Alex Cowan had 25 points and Emilija Krista Grava added 20.

The Terrapins ran off a pair of 17-0 runs in the first two quarters. They ended the first half scoring 13 consecutive points for a 68-17 lead.

The early tipoff produced a lively crowd with several thousand school children in attendance.

BIG PICTURE

Wagner: The overmatched Seahawks face after another tough road game against Butler on Saturday and host Saint Peter’s on Nov. 13. That should give them a better indication of their abilities.

Maryland: The Terrapins face a stiff test in their next game, hosting No. 8 South Carolina on Sunday. Maryland plays No. 14 North Carolina State on Dec. 5 and its first Big Ten game against No. 25 Michigan on Dec. 28.

UP NEXT

Wagner: Visit Butler on Saturday in the opener for the Bulldogs.

Maryland: Host No. 8 South Carolina on Sunday.

