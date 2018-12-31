Maryland's Brianna Fraser looks for space against the tight defense of Arella Guirantes of Rutgers in the Scarlet Knights’ 73-65 upset of the Terrapins on Monday at Xfinity Center. (Gail Burton/Associated Press)

After surviving a scare Friday in its Big Ten women’s basketball opener at Penn State, Maryland Coach Brenda Frese hoped her team would have heeded the wake-up call in time for Monday’s home game against Rutgers.

Frese told the Terrapins more intensity would be required against the Scarlet Knights — a composed, experienced and defensively stout team that wouldn’t fold in the fourth quarter like the Nittany Lions had.

That wake-up call went ignored, and the fourth-ranked Terps were handed their first loss of the season, 73-65, at Xfinity Center. It also marked just their fourth Big Ten loss at home since joining the league in 2014.

[Box score: Rutgers 73, Maryland 65]

“I thought their game plan, their scouting report against us was very scout specific,” Frese said in a tip of the hat to Rutgers Coach C. Vivian Stringer, the sixth-winningest active coach in women’s basketball with more than 1,000 wins. Stringer, in her 24th season, has known Frese for so long that Frese attended her summer camps growing up in Iowa.

“For us, [the loss marked] valuable lessons that we need to be able to learn here in December that I think we can take moving forward to help us improve and help us get a lot better.”

On defense, the Scarlet Knights (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) were typically suffocating — they entered Monday holding opponents to an average of 50.2 points. On offense, they played their best game of the season against Maryland — something the Terps know they need to get accustomed to.

“Every single team is going to give their best, we’re going to get everyone’s best game,” freshman Taylor Mikesell said, when asked what her takeaway was after playing two conference games. “Coach B was big about that coming in, and we finally had to experience it to really know it’s a real thing.”

Frese spoke of the issues that doomed Maryland (12-1) on Monday as weaknesses that had simply gone unexposed during nonconference play.

Chief among them was rebounding. The Terps held a considerable size advantage over Rutgers, especially when 6-foot-5 freshman center Shakira Austin was on the floor, yet the Scarlet Knights out-rebounded Maryland, 38-28, and had 15 second-chance shots to Maryland’s seven.

Ciani Cryor, Rutgers’ ferocious, 5-foot-5 point guard, had a game-high nine rebounds.

“Anytime Ciana Cryor gets nine rebounds, that’s saying something,” Stringer said.

Frese said rebounding has long been a sticky spot for Maryland.

“I knew at some point it was going to catch us. We’ve always out-talented people, and this has been an Achilles’ heel in our practice for a really long time. The ability for us to have that discipline to be able to box out is where [the issue] is . . . It’s not going to change moving forward with the amount of talent in the teams that we’re going to face, so we have to make a decision that we’re going to get that piece that’s being exposed or it will continue to rear its ugly head.”

Rutgers’ defense also was decisive, slowing the game way down before halftime and then keeping its composure to hang on in the fourth quarter, when a layup from senior forward Brianna Fraser put the Terps within three pointswith three minutes to play.

The Scarlet Knights homed in defensively on wings Mikesell (18 points, 4-of-9 from three-point range) and Blair Watson (11 points, 3-of-8 from distance), the two Terps players who were hot from the three-point line.

Rutgers didn’t score a field goal in the final 2:42, but it iced the game from the free throw line. After Fraser’s layup, Maryland only had a second-chance layup from Kailia Charles and a pair of free throws from Watson.

Stringer pointed to one reason for her team’s ability to hang on.

“Keeping our composure. We’ve been in a couple of games this year where teams have come back, but I think the team has been able to stay really focused . . . the defense was key. And defense, to us, is also rebounding, getting possessions and being able to execute.”

Redshirt senior forward Stasha Carey, one of three starters with at least four years of experience, led four Rutgers players in double figures with 18 points.

While the Scarlet Knights leaned on their defense to close out the game, it was their shooting that put them ahead 41-36 at halftime.

Rutgers entered Monday averaging 4.7 three-pointers but had five in the first quarter and ended the game having made 9 of 21. The Knights combined that three-point shooting with aggressive inside play, outscoring Maryland 28-22 in the paint (including 20-12 in the first half). Only Mikesell ended the first half in double figures in part because of the slow pace.

“We were prepared for it,” Frese said. “That is how they play, that’s how they always play, so that was something we were focused on — being able to come out and understand how valuable possessions were going to be. They got 64 shot attempts to our 47, and then were able to use the shot clock.”