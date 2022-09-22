No. 4 Michigan opens Big Ten play against unbeaten Maryland

Maryland (3-0) at No. 4 Michigan (3-0), Saturday, noon ET (Fox)
KEY MATCHUP
Blake Corum against the Maryland run defense. Corum is averaging 6.9 yards per carry and has scored seven touchdowns despite being rested for large portions of Michigan’s lopsided victories. Things should be a little tougher against a Maryland team that has only allowed one rushing touchdown and held opponents to 3.3 yards per carry.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Maryland: RB Roman Hemby. The Terrapins were expected to have a prolific passing game this year, and now Hemby has given them a big-play threat on the ground. He rushed for 151 yards in the win over SMU last weekend.
Michigan: QB J.J. McCarthy. After winning the starting quarterback job over Cade McNamara, McCarthy goes into Big Ten play with almost as many touchdown passes (3) as incompletions (4).
FACTS & FIGURES
Michigan used eight quarterbacks in last weekend’s 59-0 win over Connecticut, with seven of them attempting a pass. According to SportsRadar, those were both the most by a college team since at least 2000. … The Terrapins haven’t beaten a top-five team since knocking off No. 5 Florida State in 2004, and they haven’t done it on the road since beating No. 2 Michigan State in 1950. … Maryland is 3-0 for the second straight season. The last time they did it twice in a row was in 1979-80.
