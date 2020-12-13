Makayla Dickens scored 20 points and Cameron Swartz and Marnelle Garraud had 15 apiece for Boston College (4-2, 0-2). The Eagles made just two baskets in the fourth quarter.

NO. 9 KENTUCKY 88, SAMFORD 54

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Chasity Patterson scored 16 points to lead Kentucky past Samford.

Patterson scored 13 points in the second half. Dre’Una Edwards added 15 points for the Wildcats (6-0).

Andrea Cournoyer led the Lady Bulldogs (1-5) with 14 points.

NO. 10 TEXAS A&M 77, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 59

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Aaliyah Wilson had 12 of her 15 points in the first half and Texas pulled away to beat Abilene Christian.

Wilson added four steals and three blocks for the Aggies (6-0). Alexis Morris scored 14 points, Jordan Nixon had 11, and N’dea Jones had 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Anna McLeod had 18 points for the Wildcats (5-1).

NO. 11 UCLA 73, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 52

LOS ANGELES — Michaela Onyenwere scored 19 points and Charisma Osborne added 18, each dominating a quarter, to help UCLA roll rout rival Southern California.

Osborne hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points in the first quarter as the Bruins (4-1, 2-1 Pac-12 Conference) opened a 27-18 lead. Onyenwere went 5 of 7, making both of her 3s, and scored 14 points in the third quarter when UCLA outscored the Trojans 20-5 to open a 27-point lead.

Jordan Sanders had 12 points for the Trojans (1-3, 0-3).

NO. 25 GONZAGA 58, MONTANA 51

SPOKANE, Wash. — LeeAnne Wirth scored 12 points and Gonzaga made 7 of 8 free throws in the last 36 seconds to hold off Montana.

Cierra Walker added 10 points and four steals for Gonzaga (4-2).

Sophia Stiles scored 15 points for Montana (1-2).

NO. 13 ARKANSAS 105, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 58

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chelsea Dungee scored 26 points, Destiny Slocum added 22 and Arkansas romped past Central Arkansas.

Dungee was 3 for 3 from 3-point range and Razorbacks (7-1) were 12 for 24 overall.

Jalisa Outlaw led the Bears (1-4) with 22 points.

NO. 24 DePAUL 76, LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 67

CHICAGO — Lexi Held scored 10 of her 17 points in the last four minutes to help DePaul rally past Loyola of Chicago.

Sonya Morris led the Blue Demons (2-2) with 26 points. Deja Church added 15 points.

Maya Chandler led the Ramblers (1-1) with 14 points.