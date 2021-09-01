This is Ohio State’s first visit to Minnesota since 2014, a 31-24 victory on Nov. 15 that had a kickoff temperature of 15 degrees, the coldest in 12 years at what’s now called Huntington Bank Stadium. The Buckeyes went on to win the national championship that season. ... Ohio State has won 11 straight games against Minnesota since the Gophers last won on Oct. 14, 2000, in Columbus. Their last victory in Minneapolis in the lopsided series was on Nov. 7, 1981. The Buckeyes have won 39 of the last 41 matchups. ... Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan’s career completion percentage (62.0) is the best in program history. ... Ohio State has won 21 consecutive openers, since a 1999 loss to Miami.