“I think we’ve got to keep it in perspective, certainly. I believe they’re a top-five team at this point in the country at the BCS level, so it’s really all about Stony Brook at this point. I think we need to get better at the things we’re doing. We’ve got to approach this week correctly,” Priore said. “The opponent, on any given day, really doesn’t make a difference. It’s how you prepare and that’s how we’ll go about it. Certainly, it’s a great opportunity for our kids to play in that venue and play against that type of team.”