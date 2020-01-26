It was San Diego State’s fifth straight win over UNLV and eighth consecutive road victory.

Trey Pulliam scored a career-high 18 points and Jordan Schakel contributed 11 points.

Bryce Hamilton scored 29 points to lead UNLV (11-11, 6-3). Reigning Mountain West Player of the Week Marvin Coleman chipped in with 11 points.

The Runnin’ Rebels used a 12-4 run to open the second half. They took the lead — their first since the game’s first basket — with 13:28 left when Cheikh Mbacke Diong’s bucket made it 40-38. That seemed to awaken the Aztecs, who went on a 15-7 run to lead 55-47 with 4:54 left.

UNLV opened the game by taking a page out San Diego State’s defensive playbook, limiting space for the Aztecs to operate and keeping the game close. Then the nation’s fourth-best scoring defense came to life to stymie the Runnin’ Rebels and used a quick 6-0 run to open an 18-9 lead.

The Aztecs, who rank fifth in the nation in limiting opposing teams to just 36.7% shooting from the floor, held UNLV to 11 of 27 shooting, including 2 for 12 (16.7%) from 3-point range.

Pulliam hit his career mark with 10 first-half points, culminating with a buzzer-beating jumper that gave the Aztecs a 34-28 lead at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

San Diego State: Flynn continued to be a menace in the house of others. The All-American and National Player of the Year candidate is averaging just 13.9 points in 11 home games, but is now averaging 19.9 in road and neutral-site games.

UNLV: The Runnin’ Rebels long-range game continued to struggle. Ranked 276th going into the game with a 3-point percentage of 31.5, UNLV hit 30.8% (8 of 26) from beyond the arc.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

San Diego State should be safe at No. 4 in the AP Top 25 after going 2-0 this week.

UP NEXT

San Diego State travels to New Mexico on Wednesday.

UNLV travels to Colorado State on Saturday.

