Boise State entered the game on an 11-game home winning streak but struggled to find any rhythm on offense and finished the game shooting 41.2% from the field.
After wrapping up the Mountain West regular season title on Tuesday with a victory over New Mexico State, San Diego State didn’t show any signs of let down.
NO. 15 VILLANOVA 76, TEMPLE 56
PHILADELPHIA — Collin Gillespie scored a season-high 29 points to lead Villanova over Philadelphia rival Temple.
Jermaine Samuels added 13 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 10 for Villanova (19-6), which won its seventh straight game over Temple while finishing 4-0 in the Big 5.
Quinton Rose scored 22 points and Nate Pierre-Louis had 16 for Temple (13-12).
NO. 21 IOWA 58, MINNESOTA 55
MINNEAPOLIS — Luka Garza scored 24 points, Ryan Kreiner added 10 points and Iowa came back to beat Minnesota.
Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free-throw attempt with a chance to tie it with 3.8 seconds left and the Hawkeyes (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) came away with a rare road win in conference play.
Oturu scored 15 points and Marcus Carr added 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Minnesota. Gabe Kalscheur 12, but the Gophers (12-12, 6-8) lost for the fourth time in five games.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.