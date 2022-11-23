No. 4 TCU tries to wrap up perfect B12 season vs. Iowa State

Iowa State (4-7, 1-7 Big 12) at No. 4 TCU (11-0, 8-0, No. 4 CFP), Saturday, 4 p.m. ET (Fox)
KEY MATCHUP
The Big 12′s top defense against its best offense. Iowa State has allowed only 16.5 points and 277 total yards a game, while the Horned Frogs average 39.5 points and 482 total yards a game.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Iowa State: Senior DE Will McDonald has 34 career sacks, which is tied for the Big 12 record first set by Texas Tech’s Aaron Hunt from 1999-2002. McDonald has five sacks this season.
TCU: QB Max Duggan, an Iowa native, has wins over every Big 12 team except the Cyclones during in his career. Duggan is 0-3 vs. Iowa State, even while completing 69% of his passes (48 of 70) for 676 yards with seven TDs and two interceptions in those games. Duggan has a Big 12-best 31 overall TDs this season while throwing for 2,858 yards and 26 TDs with only three interceptions.
FACTS & FIGURES
These two teams have been on opposite sides of one-score games. Six of Iowa State’s conference losses were by no more than a touchdown, or a total of 24 points (4 per game). TCU has four Big 12 wins by a TD or less. ... Iowa State senior WR Xavier Hutchinson has 252 career receptions, matching former Oklahoma State receiver Justin Blackmon for the most by a three-year Big 12 player. He leads the league this season with 105 catches for 1,160 yards. ... TCU running back Kendre Miller has rushed for a TD in all 11 games this season, and his 12 consecutive games dating back to last year is the longest active streak in the nation.
