No. 4 Tennessee hosts Abdur-Rahim and Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs (13-6, 3-3 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (16-3, 6-1 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -16.5; over/under is 135 BOTTOM LINE: Georgia visits the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers after Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored 21 points in Georgia’s 85-82 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Volunteers have gone 8-1 in home games. Tennessee ranks ninth in the SEC with 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Olivier Nkamhoua averaging 6.0.

The Bulldogs are 3-3 in SEC play. Georgia is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Volunteers and Bulldogs square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Vescovi is scoring 12.5 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 10.6 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 37.6% over the past 10 games for Tennessee.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is averaging 6.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Abdur-Rahim is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

