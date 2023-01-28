No. 4 Tennessee hosts No. 10 Texas after Carr's 21-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas Longhorns (17-3, 6-2 Big 12) at Tennessee Volunteers (17-3, 7-1 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -6.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Texas faces the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers after Marcus Carr scored 21 points in Texas’ 89-75 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Volunteers are 9-1 on their home court. Tennessee is third in the SEC with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Aidoo averaging 2.2.

The Longhorns are 3-1 in road games. Texas has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Vescovi is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 10.7 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Carr is averaging 17.6 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Longhorns. Timmy Allen is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

