No. 4 Texas hosts UT Rio Grande Valley following Johnson's 26-point performance

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-2) at Texas Longhorns (4-0) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -33.5; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley faces the No. 4 Texas Longhorns after Justin Johnson scored 26 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 91-79 win against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

Texas went 16-3 at home last season while going 22-12 overall. The Longhorns gave up 60.6 points per game while committing 18.0 fouls last season.

UT Rio Grande Valley went 3-12 on the road and 8-23 overall a season ago. The Vaqueros averaged 71.4 points per game last season, 16.1 from the free throw line and 18.9 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

