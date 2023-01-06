No. 4 UConn takes on Creighton, looks for 11th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Creighton Bluejays (9-6, 3-1 Big East) at UConn Huskies (14-2, 3-2 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UConn will try to keep its 10-game home win streak alive when the Huskies play Creighton. The Huskies have gone 9-0 at home. UConn is third in the Big East with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Adama Sanogo averaging 2.3.

The Bluejays are 3-1 in conference play. Creighton ranks fourth in the Big East with 16.7 assists per game led by Ryan Nembhard averaging 5.8.

The Huskies and Bluejays square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sanogo is averaging 17.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UConn.

Baylor Scheierman is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, while averaging 12.4 points and 9.2 rebounds. Arthur Kaluma is averaging 12.7 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Bluejays: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

