BOSTON — Mamadi Diakite matched his career-high with 18 points, De’Andre Hunter also scored 18 and No. 4 Virginia remained unbeaten with an 83-56 victory over Boston College on Wednesday night.

Ty Jerome added 13 points and Kyle Guy 10 for the Cavaliers (14-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

With No. 15 Houston getting upset by Temple earlier Wednesday, Virginia remained one of only two undefeated teams along with second-ranked Michigan.

It’s Virginia’s best start since opening 2014-15 with 19 straight victories.

Nik Popovic had 16 points and Ky Bowman 15 for Boston College (9-5, 0-2).

The Cavaliers came out looking very business-like during warmups and in the opening half, walking off the court toward their locker room appearing just as relaxed at halftime with a 43-31 edge.



Boston College guard Jordan Chatman (25) passes the ball away from Virginia guards Kyle Guy (5) and guard Kihei Clark (0) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Boston. (Mary Schwalm/Associated Press)

Leading 28-23 in the closing minutes of the first half, Virginia went on an 11-3 run over a 3:55 stretch, pushing its advantage to 39-26. The Cavaliers moved the ball very well, getting open looks that led to easy baskets.

The Eagles had a matchup problem with 6-foot-9 forward Diakite in the first half. He scored 17 points — with all of his baskets in the paint — on 7 of 10 shooting.

BC made a brief spurt at the start of the second half, closing it to 45-39 on Popovich’s 3-pointer from the top of the key before the Cavaliers took charge by turning up the defense and going on a game-breaking 19-2 spree, holding the Eagles scoreless for over seven minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The next three games may give a better picture of how good the Cavaliers can be this season. Following a trip to Clemson Saturday, they host ninth-ranked Virginia Tech on January 15 before what’s likely to be a highly-anticipated matchup at top-ranked Duke on January. 19

Boston College: The Eagles opened their ACC season with a loss at Virginia Tech on Saturday before facing Virginia. For a young team looking for some early-season confidence, they were overmatched in their first two games.

ROAD SUCCESS

It was the Cavaliers’ 11th straight ACC road win and a nation-leading 12th “true” road victory in row.

They went 9-0 on the road in the league last season.

EXTRA INTERST

Boston Celtics’ President Danny Ainge watched the game courtside, holding a touchscreen device watching the end of the Celtics game played about 5 miles away until it ended.

Seated baseline were 26 NBA scouts — an unusually high number for a game at Conte Forum.

EXTRA SUPPORT

Midway into the first half, the Cavaliers were serenaded with a chant of “Let’s go ‘Hoos!” from a large contingent of Virginia fans.

UP NEXT

Virginia: At Clemson Saturday at noon.

Boston College: At Notre Dame Saturday at noon.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.