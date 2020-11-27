Kellen Mond and Texas A&M’s passing game vs. LSU’s pass defense. The Tigers have been among the worst in the nation against the pass this season, ranking No. 123rd by allowing 335.8 yards passing a game. Mond has two 300-yard passing games this season and has thrown 16 touchdown passes with just two interceptions.

LSU is 7-1 against the Aggies since they joined the SEC in 2012. ... The Tigers beat Texas A&M 50-7 at home last season. ... Texas A&M got a 74-72 victory in an epic seven-overtime game against LSU in its last visit to College Station, Texas in 2018. It tied the FBS record for most overtimes and set a record for most combined points in an FBS game. ... The Tigers are 2-1 since freshman QB TJ Finley took over for injured Myles Brennan. ... WR Terrace Marshall leads LSU with 597 yards receiving and his nine TD receptions rank second in the SEC. ... Mond needs 153 yards passing and 74 yards rushing to become the third QB in SEC history to throw for 9,000 yards and rush for 1,500 yards in a career. ... LB Buddy Johnson leads the Aggies with 57 tackles and has had 10 or more tackles in four games. ... Texas A&M leads the nation by converting 62% of its third-down attempts.