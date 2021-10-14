MSU quarterback Will Rogers threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns to help beat A&M and maintain one of the program’s strongest starts. The sophomore’s 14 TDs through five games in the Air Raid offense are the most in 15 years, topping Dak Prescott (13 in 2014) and Tyler Russell (10, 2012). Rogers has two games this season with 400-plus yards passing and multiple TDs, the only SEC QB to do so, and leads a passing attack leading the conference at 372.4 yards per game.