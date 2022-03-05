Smith made 3 of 3 3-pointers and is 21 of 37 over the last six games, when he’s averaging 25 points. Kessler scored 11 and Wendell Green 10 for the Tigers. Kessler played his second straight game with a brace on his left shoulder from an injury sustained last weekend against Tennessee.

Jermaine Couisnard led South Carolina with 22 points, 16 in the second half. James Reese V scored 18 and Erik Stevenson added 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Gameocks (18-12, 9-9) rallied after trailing by 19 early in the second half.

NO. 7 KENTUCKY 71, FLORIDA 63

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Oscar Tshiebwe had 27 points and 15 rebounds for his 25th double-double of the season as the Wildcats secured the No. 3 seed in next week’s Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The Wildcats (25-6, 14-4 SEC) ended a two-game road skid in league play and won their fourth straight in Gainesville. They never trailed in this one, and Tshiebwe was a big reason why.

The 6-foot-9, 255-pound forward and national player of the year candidate scored 17 of Kentucky’s 19 points over a 7 1/2-minute span that included both halves. The junior scored the team’s first 11 points of the second half — all in the paint while almost single-handily building a double-digit lead for the Wildcats.

Colin Castleton led the Gators (19-12, 9-9) with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

NO. 8 PURDUE 69, INDIANA 67

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Eric Hunter Jr. scored 17 points and Sasha Stefanovic added 15 to help Purdue rally past its archrival.

Zach Edey added 10 points and 11 rebounds as the Boilermakers (25-6, 14-6 Big Ten) snapped a season-high, two-game losing streak.

Xavier Johnson led the Hoosiers with 18 points and a career-high 12 assists, but his half-court heave to win it with 0.3 seconds left was an air ball.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 15 points and six rebounds while Miller Kopp scored 14 points for Indiana (18-12, 9-11).

NO. 11 VILLANOVA 78, BUTLER 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Justin Moore scored 16 points and Jermaine Samuels added 15 as Villanova built a big early lead and handed Butler its fifth straight loss.

Caleb Daniels and Collin Gillespie each scored 11 points and Jordan Longino had 10 for Villanova.

The Wildcats (23-7, 16-4 Big East) will be the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament.

Chuck Harris had 19 points to lead Butler (13-18, 6-14) and Bo Hodges had 12 points and six rebounds.

Villanova scored 11 straight points during a 20-1 run that made it 23-4 at the outset and the Wildcats were up by 28 midway through the second half.

NO. 13 TENNESSEE 78, NO. 14 ARKANSAS 74

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Freshman guard Zakai Zeigler, whose family was left homeless by a fire in New York City last weekend, made two key free throws in the final seconds to help the vols hold on.

Tennessee (23-7, 14-4 Southeastern Conference) wrapped up the No. 2 seed for the SEC Tournament.

Zeigler finished with 13 points. His foul shot with 14 seconds left made it 77-74. After Arkansas’ JD Notae had an open 3-pointer rim out with 10 seconds to go, Zeigler made a free throw to clinch it.

Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi each scored 15 and Josiah-Jordan James added 12 for Tennessee.

Notae scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half for the Razorbacks (24-7, 13-5). Stanley Ummude and Chris Lykes both had 15.

Several members of Zeigler’s family lived in an apartment that was destroyed by the fire. The university did a GoFundMe project for the family and raised well over $350,000.

LSU 80, NO. 25 ALABAMA 77, OT

BATON ROUGE, La. — Tari Eason scored 20 points and had a key block that led to his go-ahead dunk with 38 seconds left in overtime as LSU scored the final six points to escape.

Darius Days had 24 points and Brandon Murray finished with 17 for LSU (21-10, 9-9 Southeastern Conference), which had lost three of four.

Keon Ellis scored 19 points for Alabama (19-12, 9-9) and Jahvon Quinerly added 16, including a 3-pointer in OT that gave the Crimson Tide a 75-74 lead. Ellis extended the advantage to three points on his layup with 1:31 remaining, but Alabama didn’t score again.

