The Tigers then went scoreless for nearly five minutes and Baylor scored 12 points in a row, including Smith’s go-ahead three-point play.
Aijha Blackwell had 20 points and 16 rebounds for Missouri before fouling out and Troup finished with 16 points.
The Bears (8-1) won their 65th consecutive nonconference home game since a 66-55 loss to UConn on Jan. 13, 2014. They hadn’t played Missouri since the Tigers left the Big 12 for the SEC after the 2011-12 season.
NO. 18 OREGON 62, PORTLAND 59
PORTLAND, Ore. — Sydney Parrish and Sedona Prince combined to score 48 points, helping Oregon hold off a late Portland rally and get the win.
Haylee Andrews’ layup with 7 seconds left pulled the Pilots within three, 62-59, but her 3-point attempt following an Alex Fowler steal did not fall at the buzzer.
Parrish hit 5 of 8 from 3-point range and lead the Ducks (4-3) with 26 points. Prince scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Fowler finished with 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds to pace Portland (6-2). Andrews finished with 10 points and six assists.
NO. 21 BYU 85, UTAH 80
SALT LAKE CITY — Paisley Harding scored a career-high 33 points on 14-of-20 shooting, Shaylee Gonzalez added 22 points and seven assists, and BYU beat Utah.
Tegan Graham hit a 3 to open the scoring 31 seconds in and the Cougars never trailed. Harding scored 10 points in a 12-3 run that made it 24-10 late in the first quarter.
Freshman Gianna Kneepkens, whose previous career high was 15 points, scored 13 of her career-best 29 points in the fourth quarter as Utah trimmed a 18-point deficit to 83-80 when she hit a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left.
Gonzales made two free throws about 9 seconds later to seal it.
